[Photo] Rhea Ripley hilariously stalks WWE Superstar on a plane

WWE RAW star MVP has posted a hilarious video of Rhea Ripley stalking him while on a flight.

Ripley became one of the most prominent stars in 2022 through her bizarre relationship with Dominik Mysterio and her incredible talent in the ring. She showed off her strength on a recent edition of the red brand as she defeated Akira Tozawa in an intergender match.

MVP is currently the manager of Omos but was unable to be ringside to support The Nigerian Giant at Crown Jewel 2022. Omos came up short against Braun Strowman and hasn't appeared on WWE television since.

Montel Vontavious Porter shared a video on Instagram of Rhea Ripley staring at him on a plane. Rockwell's 1984 hit "Somebody's Watching Me" is playing in the background during the video. MVP noted in the post that Rhea is following him and referred to The Eradicator as a "#creepychick".

Former WWE writer questions Rhea Ripley's booking

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently questioned Triple H's booking of Rhea Ripley on RAW.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo criticized The Game for booking Rhea to have long matches and requiring her to sell for other superstars. Russo noted that Triple H would have torn his head off if he suggested they book WWE Hall of Famer Chyna like that back in the day.

"And again you're putting Rhea Ripley in a lengthy match. So she's selling, she's like everybody else. Oh my gosh. I couldn't imagine Chyna having matches like that. Like Triple H would've torn my head off. Like Vince, what are you doing? And here we go like really?" [From 1:00:40 - 1:01:24]

Rhea Ripley is a former RAW Women's Champion and seems destined to challenge for the title in the near future. Only time will tell when she and Bianca Belair will battle inside the squared circle.

