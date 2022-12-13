"Triple H would've torn my head off" - Wrestling veteran details how WWE has progressively destroyed Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Rhea Ripley facing Asuka in a singles match this week on RAW.

The Eradicator faced The Empress of Tomorrow in a singles matchup this week with Dominik Mysterio at ringside. Mysterio sacrificed himself to distract the Japanese star, allowing Ripley to hit The Riptide for a huge win.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that WWE should book Dominik as the slimy heel hiding behind the monstrous Damian Priest.

"You know, Damian Priest is a big guy. If you want to get to Dominik, you've got to get through Damian Priest. But oh my gosh, they're so out of touch, man!"

Russo also took issue with how WWE was still putting Ripley in long matches rather than booking her as a monster heel steamrolling through her opponents.

"And again you're putting Rhea Ripley in a lengthy match. So she's selling, she's like everybody else. Oh my gosh. I couldn't imagine Chyna having matches like that. Like Triple H would've torn my head off. Like Vince, what are you doing? And here we go like really?" [From 1:00:40 - 1:01:24]

Asuka sprayed Dominik Mysterio with the Poison Mist on WWE RAW

While Asuka was in action against Rhea Ripley, Dominik once again interfered to sway the tide in favor of his Judgment Day teammate.

However, this time Asuka was prepared, as she neutralized the youngster with a burst of green mist. While Dominik was taken out of the equation, Ripley capitalized on the chaos to grab the win.

In a backstage segment later in the episode, Dominik screamed in agony as he claimed his eyes were burning from the mist. His "Mami" tried to pacify him while other Judgment Day members watched.

