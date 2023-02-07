Photo: Rhea Ripley shares heartwarming picture of where she apparently is while absent from WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley often creates headlines simply by her presence on WWE RAW, but she has been doing it with her absence this week. She has now shared a picture on Twitter of where she currently is while RAW is ongoing.

It was noted early on when The Judgment Day made its way out to the ring that she was not among them and was promoting WrestleMania worldwide. Even Dominik, naturally, brought her up, saying that he wished that "Mami" was there.

However, fans hoping she would turn up at some point during the rest of the show would be disappointed.

Without Rhea Ripley present, The Judgment Day seemed more flustered than usual, with multiple botches during their segment. On the other hand, she appears to be enjoying herself and her time away from the screen and the red brand on RAW.

She tweeted out a picture of herself along with her family. She appeared really happy in the picture as well.

While she was happy, that did not stop some fans from tweeting about what she was missing out on due to not being at RAW.

One fan noticeably tweeted Dominik taking a huge Glam Slam.

Rhea Ripley has not replied, but given that she has previously spoken about how rare it is for her to see her family, it's natural that she is enjoying some quality time at the moment.

