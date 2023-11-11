[Photo] Rhea Ripley shares hilarious six-word message with current WWE champion

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has a date for November 25 at the Allstate Arena, Chicago. She will defend her title against Zoey Stark.

The Judgment Day star recently shared a concerning update online, but it appears things are looking better now.

More mischievousness from Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio is what fans are into, especially on social media. She dropped a photo on Instagram alongside the NXT North American Champion:

"When you become the same person," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio was attacked by Wes Lee last week on WWE NXT. This week, the latter revealed that he is gunning for the NXT North American Championship. This is Dom's second reign with the belt. He previously only dropped it once to Trick Williams, but regained the title in a matter of a few days.

WarGames to feature The Judgment Day at WWE Survivor Series

The 2022 edition of WWE Survivor Series introduced the WarGames match to the main roster. If last year was all about The Bloodline, The Judgment Day is taking up the spotlight this time around.

Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Damian Priest and their associate, JD McDonagh, will compete in the contest. It is also heavily rumored that Drew McIntyre will join them to make it a 5-on-5 bout like last year.

The seeds for this had already been planted weeks prior, when McIntyre was granted a World Heavyweight Championship match by Seth Rollins.

Damian Priest claimed that Mami had come up with a plan for The Scottish Warrior, after the latter threw his Money in the Bank briefcase away, stopping The Archer of Infamy from cashing-in on Rollins.

If Drew McIntyre finally turns to the dark side and joins The Judgment Day, who joins the babyface team to even the score? Sound off in the comments section below!

