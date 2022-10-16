[Photo] Ric Flair spotted with controversial name who had real-life beef with Randy Orton

Ric Flair was recently spotted hanging out with controversial rap star Soulja Boy, who once engaged in a massive Twitter war with Randy Orton.

Soulja Boy has made a name for himself in the world of music and is quite a famous rapper. He has also been involved in a series of controversies. He also garnered major coverage in the wrestling media last year, courtesy of his online feud with WWE legend Randy Orton over his statement about pro-wrestling being fake.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently made an appearance at Sneaker Con. The Nature Boy shared a picture from the event shortly after, in which he can be seen posing with Soulja Boy.

Check out the photo below:

Many fans weren't happy with Ric Flair posting a picture with Soulja Boy

Ric Flair's photo with Soulja Boy received responses from several pro-wrestling fans. Many didn't seem happy about the picture and one even brought up Soulja Boy's real-life beef with Randy Orton.

Check out some of the responses below:

Flavien Pereira🇺🇦 @flavienpe2001 @RicFlairNatrBoy @souljaboy @SneakerCon The wannabe rapper who got destroyed by Randy Orton and the man who disrespected the world of professional wrestling that you say you love @RicFlairNatrBoy @souljaboy @SneakerCon The wannabe rapper who got destroyed by Randy Orton and the man who disrespected the world of professional wrestling that you say you love

Judging from this old Flair tweet, it looks like the two-time WWE Hall of Famer has been a big fan of Soulja Boy for a long time now.

For those unaware, Soulja Boy engaged in a heated online debate with WWE Superstar Randy Orton in early 2021. It all began when the controversial rapper put out a tweet in which he called WWE 'fake'. The tweet initially received a response from T-BAR who made it clear that pro-wrestling takes years off wrestlers lives.

Randy Orton noticed T-BAR's tweet and decided to chime in with a profane response addressed to Soulja Boy. This sparked a pretty ugly war of words between Soulja Boy and Orton, with both stars not holding back one bit. You can read about the entire saga HERE.

Soon after, Soulja Boy opened up about his real-life beef with The Viper and had the following to say:

"He has a right to speak on how he feels, so I can’t knock him for that, but at the same time, I’m gonna defend myself. Y’know what I’m saying? So, it’s like, people know I like the WWE. Like people know back in the day, with Stone Cold and The Rock and stuff like that, but at the end of the day, I said what I said. I’m not gonna take it back.”

It's clear as day that Ric Flair's photo with Soulja Boy left some fans upset. Flair is incredibly close to Randy Orton in real life and it would be interesting to see what Orton has to say about the picture.

What would be Orton's reaction to Ric Flair hanging out with Soulja Boy?

Poll : 0 votes