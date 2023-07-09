PHOTO: Ricochet shares a romantic moment with 28-year-old WWE personality backstage at Money in the Bank 2023

Ricochet was a vital part of WWE Money in the Bank 2023 as he provided some of the biggest highlights of the men's ladder match. However, outside the ring, he was captured in a photograph with Samantha Irvin.

The high-flying superstar was a part of the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match alongside LA Knight, Damien Priest, Logan Paul, Butch, Santos Escobar, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

While Damien Priest won the briefcase, the biggest highlight of the bout came midway through the match, involving Ricochet and Logan Paul. The two balanced against each other on the top rope while two tables were set up at ringside. Ricochet dropped the Internet celebrity with a Spanish Fly off the middle rope through the tables as fans went wild.

The official WWE website released a picture album titled 'Behind the Scenes of Money in the Bank 2023', which contained a backstage picture of Ricochet with his real-life partner Samantha Irvin.

The former United States Champion confirmed his relationship with the WWE ring announcer in November 2021 before the couple got engaged on January 10, 2023.

Ricochet could face Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Ricochet and Logan Paul pulled off one of the most high risks spots at Money in the Bank, which went viral in the wrestling community. The landing seemed to be dangerous as both stars' heads hit the tables.

The duo later engaged in a backstage pull-apart brawl and are expected to square off in a high-octane clash at SummerSlam 2023.

However, it seems like Logan Paul did not get enough credit for putting on an exhilarating performance at the recently concluded premium live event. The social media star discussed the same on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, noting that the WWE crowd was harsh towards him even though he put his body through a lot for them:

"These fans go so hard. They have no respect for what I do. I’m sacrificing my body out there. I jumped onto Damian Priest on a ladder, frog-splashed him, and bounced off this human like a trampoline. I felt his rib cage crush under the weight of my 60-inch box jump. They started chanting, ‘You still s*ck. You still s*ck,'" Paul said. [H/T - Fightful]

Logan Paul has impressed in all his in-ring outings so far, and a bout against Ricochet will certainly add to his catalog of great matches.

