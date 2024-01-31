[PHOTO] Rikishi makes a blockbuster announcement on social media

WWE legend and Anoa'i family member Rikishi recently took to Twitter/X to make a blockbuster announcement.

Rikishi is a former Intercontinental Champion and a multi-time Tag Team Champion. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015 by his sons, The Usos (Jey & Jimmy).

On Instagram, the WWE legend posted a photo of himself from the set of an upcoming movie titled The Contract. The 58-year-old sent a bold message as he made the blockbuster announcement:

"'THE CONTRACT'" on set coming soon #LA #Movie They Call me daddy! #RikishFatu," wrote Rikishi.

Jey Uso believes Rikishi has one more WWE run left in him

Jey Uso recently commented on the idea of a match between him and his brother, Jimmy Uso.

Last year, Jey was betrayed by his brother, Jimmy, during the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Jimmy's betrayal led to Main Event Jey suffering a loss to Roman Reigns in their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

In an interview with TNT Sports, Jey spoke about the possibility of a match between him and Jimmy:

"I feel like what would make mine and my brother’s angle different would obviously be the emotion part, right? The promo part of me and my brother, just us. Imagine the fire. Imagine the emotion within me and him. If you saw it with Roman [Reigns] and you saw it with Sami [Zayn], this would just be amplified 10 times more, so I'm excited, and I'm ready just to deliver to the people."

Jey further discussed the idea of his father possibly being involved in the developing storyline with Jimmy Uso:

"Of course, maybe [a] special referee," he continued. "I don't know about that hot tag. You know what? I take that back. I think Pops has got one more little run in him."

It remains to be seen if the Anoa'i family member will return to the Stamford-based company for another run.

Would you like to see Rikishi return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

