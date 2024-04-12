[Photo] Roman Reigns portrayed in new light following WrestleMania 40 loss on official WWE website

WWE has made an update to Roman Reigns' profile on its official website following WrestleMania XL.

Roman Reigns' historic 1,316-day reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion came to an end at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. Cody Rhodes secured a massive victory by delivering three consecutive Cross Rhodes to The Tribal Chief, marking one of the most memorable endings to a premium live event in professional wrestling history.

The Stamford-based company has now updated the render image of The Tribal Chief on its official website, portraying him without the titles, which seems a bit odd considering he held them for nearly the last four years.

Check out the updated render of Reigns below:

It will be interesting to see when The Head of the Table makes his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hailed Roman Reigns after WrestleMania XL

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H praised Roman Reigns during the WrestleMania XL Post-Show Press Conference.

The Game stated that there were numerous arguments for who was the greatest of all time. However, he emphasized that when considering all the metrics, Roman Reigns is undoubtedly, if not unequivocally, one of the best in WWE history. Triple H highlighted Reigns' current run as The Tribal Chief, noting that it has been filled with epic moments and storytelling that stands out like no one else in history.

"There's a lot of banter about the greatest of all time. You could make arguments for a lot of people in that. There's a lot of metrics that you could measure that by, or opinions, or whatever that is. If he is not the, he is one of, absolutely for certain, the greatest of all time. Everything that he has had to deal with on the way here, and then to go out there and put on a run like nobody has ever put on before. A run of just epic, epic moments, epic storytelling. I see that word cinema thrown around a lot," Triple H said.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Reigns and The Bloodline moving forward.

