[PHOTO] Roman Reigns spotted amid WWE absence

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified May 30, 2025 05:18 GMT
Roman Reigns (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Roman Reigns (Image Credits: wwe.com)

WWE fans haven't heard from Roman Reigns since the RAW after WrestleMania 41. He was recently spotted in a rare sighting.

The Original Tribal Chief was written off TV after Bron Breakker joined forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman to destroy him on the April 21 edition of RAW.

Since then, there has been no official word on when he might be back on television. According to recent reports, WWE is keeping him off TV for a while.

He is not advertised to appear for any Premium Live Event until SummerSlam, though plans could always change.

Earlier today, a photo of Roman Reigns with a fan surfaced online. The OTC appeared to be in good spirits amid his TV absence.

Check out his recent picture below:

Will Roman Reigns return at WWE Money in the Bank 2025?

Roman Reigns continues to get namedropped on Monday Night RAW.

Seth Rollins, who successfully lured Paul Heyman away from him, has been making big moves in the absence of the OTC.

He recruited another Bloodline ally in the form of Bronson Reed. The group has been running roughshod over the red brand, becoming a thorn in the side of Sami Zayn and CM Punk.

The Visionary has now punched his ticket to Money in the Bank on June 7. He defeated Zayn and Balor in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank Qualifying Match with help from his comrades earlier this week.

Should he win the briefcase again, there's no doubt that he could pull off another heist of the century.

While CM Punk and Sami Zayn are doing everything to stop the newly formed alliance, they are clearly short on friends.

Roman Reigns could return at Money in the Bank to cost his former Shield brother and resume the storyline heading into the summer.

