4 reasons why Seth Rollins' RAW win was a huge mistake

Seth Rollins competed in a massive Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match in the main event of last night's episode of WWE RAW. The Visionary battled Sami Zayn and Finn Balor to determine which star would qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE next month.

Dominik Mysterio slid a chair in between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins during the match last night. Rollins capitalized and hit a Stomp on Balor on top of the chair to win the match.

Listed below are four reasons why Seth Rollins' victory on RAW was a huge mistake.

#4. Sami Zayn has never won a major WWE title

Sami Zayn is a fan favorite on WWE television and has accomplished a lot during his time in the company. He defeated Gunther at WrestleMania XL to end his historic reign as Intercontinental Champion and also teamed up with Kevin Owens to defeat The Usos in the main event of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 39.

Despite all of his accomplishments in the company, Zayn has never won a major title. Instead of having Seth Rollins qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, the company could have given Zayn the victory last night on WWE RAW. This would have allowed the 40-year-old to get fans invested in his journey to becoming the World Heavyweight Champion moving forward.

#3. The company could have had a rivalry between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn are friends on WWE television, as the two stars spent a lot of time together in The Bloodline. Jey Uso captured the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41 and successfully defended the title against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event over the weekend.

If Sami Zayn had won the Triple Threat match last night and qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, it may have led to an interesting rivalry with Jey Uso. Zayn could have gone on to win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match and potentially cash in on Main Event Jey down the line.

This would have resulted in Zayn turning heel and valuing the World Heavyweight Championship over his friendship with Jey Uso. However, that will not be the case, as Seth Rollins won the Money in the Bank qualifying match last night on WWE RAW.

#2. Karrion Kross could have helped Sami Zayn win

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker both interfered in the Money in the Bank qualifying match last night to help Seth Rollins win. Karrion Kross and Sami Zayn had a backstage conversation ahead of the match, but The Herald of Doomsday did not get involved in the main event.

Kross has become very popular following his explosive rant at WWE WrestleMania 41, and the promotion could have elevated him to the main event scene during last night's show. The 39-year-old could have interfered in the match against Sami Zayn's wishes and helped him emerge victorious. Zayn would then have had to decide if he wanted to continue to work with Kross to become World Heavyweight Champion.

#1. CM Punk should have prevented Seth Rollins from winning the match on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins challenged Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship on the May 5 edition of WWE RAW and came very close to capturing the title. Bron Breakker interfered in the match, and Rollins was about to go for the cover when CM Punk showed up. The Second City Saint rushed to the ring with a steel chair and caused the match to end via disqualification, resulting in The Yeet Master retaining the title.

Punk showed up after Seth Rollins qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match and hit the 38-year-old with a GTS. The former AEW star has made it his mission to prevent Seth Rollins from winning the World Heavyweight Championship, but he made a mistake by waiting until after he won last night's match to attack him.

There were no disqualifications during the Triple Threat match last night, as evidenced by Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Jey Uso getting involved. CM Punk could have attacked Seth Rollins during the match and helped Sami Zayn qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

