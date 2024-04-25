[PHOTO] Roman Reigns spotted in public after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was spotted in public weeks after losing the title to Cody Rhodes.

In the main event of WrestleMania XL Night Two, Reigns' historic title reign ended, courtesy of The American Nightmare, who finally finished his story. Post-Mania XL, The Tribal Chief was also spotted preparing for his upcoming project with American Actress Keke Palmer.

While taking time off from in-ring competition, Reigns seems to enjoy his time outside of professional wrestling. He was spotted in public sporting a Baby Yoda t-shirt.

Check out Reigns' latest photo which has surfaced on social media:

Expand Tweet

Rikishi discussed Roman Reigns' absence from WWE

Rikishi recently discussed Roman Reigns' absence from WWE and fans chanting his name on SmackDown.

During a recent edition of SmackDown, the WWE Universe was chanting "We Want Roman" while Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman were inside the squared circle.

Speaking on Rikishi Off The Top Podcast, Rikishi briefly explained why the WWE Universe chanted for Reigns. He said:

"Well, let's be realistic Joey, let's be realistic. As soon as the man, the GOAT, Roman Reigns dissappeared after WrestleMania, you know, it went from the fans not liking this cat, to now the fans missing this cat. Because now the fans have turned their emotions into something real as far as when they put up all the accolades of what Roman has done for the past four, or however many years, they grew with him. They notice, and they realize how much character, his mind, body, and soul, his time, his sacrifice, he has given to the WWE, and the fans."

Reigns is expected to take time off from WWE programming for a while, alongside his Bloodline stablemate, The Rock. The Final Boss also announced his temporary departure on the RAW after WrestleMania XL.

Meanwhile, The Bloodline has undergone major changes with Solo Sikoa adding Tama Tonga to the group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback