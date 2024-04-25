Rikishi makes bold Roman Reigns claim ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has made an interesting claim about Roman Reigns ahead of this week's edition of SmackDown. The WWE Draft will be starting this Friday night on the blue brand.

Speaking on his Off The Top podcast, the legend discussed Roman Reigns losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. He praised his son, Solo Sikoa, for his performance in eliminating Jimmy Uso from The Bloodline. Rikishi is the father to Solo Sikoa and The Usos in real life.

The veteran then discussed fans chanting for Roman Reigns during The Bloodline segments on SmackDown since WrestleMania. He noted that fans now miss The Tribal Chief because everyone has conflict in their family and could relate to the storyline:

"Well, let's be realistic Joey, let's be realistic. As soon as the man, the GOAT, Roman Reigns dissappeared after WrestleMania, you know, it went from the fans not liking this cat, to now the fans missing this cat. Because now the fans have turned their emotions into something real as far as when they put up all the accolades of what Roman has done for the past four, or however many years, they grew with him. They notice, and they realize how much character, his mind, body, and soul, his time, his sacrifice, he has given to the WWE, and the fans," said Rikishi.

Cody Rhodes says Roman Reigns was nowhere to be found backstage at WWE WrestleMania XL

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has disclosed that he did not share a moment with Roman Reigns after their match at The Show of Shows earlier this month.

Speaking on the SI Media podcast, The American Nightmare revealed that he did not have a conversation with The Tribal Chief following their match at WrestleMania. However, he added that they didn't need to have another moment after the match and he looks forward to talking with him down the line:

"I'll say this. When you do something so special and epic, and I'm specifically talking about his run as champion... When you change the landscape of a company, when you help better the locker room situation for the talent surrounding you, when you bring the entire tide up for one comapny, which Roman did, and then you are a part of something like WrestleMania 40 - I ebleive it was the ninth of tenth main event of a WrestleMAnia - you're part of that in the oddest of ways. This might sound odd, we don't need to have a moment. He was nowhere to be found in Gorilla when I got back. And I look forward to when we actually do have that moment and get to see one another," said Rhodes. [From 24:17 - 25:19]

The Bloodline is already starting to make changes now that Roman Reigns is no longer champion. Rikishi was asked last year if he would consider returning to WWE to help the faction but dodged the question. Only time will tell what the company has planned for Reigns when he returns to action.