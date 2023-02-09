[PHOTO] Sami Zayn posts emotional message about his time with the Bloodline in WWE

Sami Zayn's involvement with the Bloodline became the hottest angle in WWE in a long time. However, the Canadian star is no longer a part of the group and made an emotional post about it on Twitter.

The Bloodline has consistently been the most must-see part of WWE programming over the last two years. Sami Zayn's addition to the faction took the story to another level as the 38-year-old became one of the most over babyfaces in the company.

At Royal Rumble 2023, Sami Zayn had enough and attacked Roman Reigns with a steel chair, officially turning on the Bloodline. While Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacked the former ROH star, Jey Uso walked away. Zayn attacked the Tribal Chief on last week's WWE SmackDown and a world title match was booked between the two at Elimination Chamber in Montreal.

Ahead of the match, Zayn posted the following message on Twitter:

"Got back home to Montreal and found this towel hanging in my bathroom. Simpler times." - Sami Zayn tweeted.

Dutch Mantell believes WWE made the right call by having the Bloodline destroy Sami Zayn

On WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn delivered a hellacious spear to Roman Reigns while the Head of the Table was cutting a promo. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso came to their leader's aid and placed Sami in the corner with a chair around his neck.

Roman Reigns took the chair off and promised his Elimination Chamber opponent that Reigns would break him in Montreal in the same way that Sami broke up the Bloodline. Dutch Mantell said the following about the segment:

"See, Sami [Zayn], if he went in there and beat him up and sent them scurrying, it's not really believable. Because that was three of them and of course, to Roman [Reigns], they should've beat the cr*p out of him. But they gotta keep the sympathy on him to make the fans buy him and they're buying him enough already. But all of a sudden, they gonna turn him from this guy who couldn't win a match six weeks ago to this giant killer and this kingslayer because the people will believe till you give them a reason to disbelieve." [24:51 - 25:29]

While it seems unlikely that Sami Zayn will win in Montreal, the match should be a memorable one.

