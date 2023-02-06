Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently opined that The Bloodline's beatdown of Sami Zayn on SmackDown was the right move.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Zayn was destroyed by Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso in a three-on-one assault. In the aftermath of the Royal Rumble event, the former Honorary Uce set his sights on Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

This led to The Bloodline once again destroying their former stablemate, with The Tribal Chief giving Zayn a title opportunity.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that WWE needs to keep the sympathy factor on Zayn to make the fans cheer for him in his feud with Reigns.

"See Sami [Zayn], if he went in there and beat him up and sent them scurry, it's not really believable. Because that was three of them and of course, to Roman [Reigns], they should've beat the cr*p out of him. But they gotta keep the sympathy on him to make the fans buy him and they're buying him enough already. But all of a sudden, they gonna turn him from this guy who couldn't win a match six weeks ago to this giant killer and this kingslayer because the people will believe till you give them a reason to disbelieve." [24:51 - 25:29]

Watch the latest edition of Smack Talk:

Dutch Mantell believes Roman Reigns could be the hottest babyface in WWE

During the same conversation on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about the possibility of Roman Reigns turning babyface and ditching his heel character.

He mentioned that Reigns could turn into the hottest babyface in the company.

"Roman [Reigns], right now... if he turned babyface, he would be the hottest babyface they got. Don't you think? But they don't have that heel in that spot yet. They don't have a heel that can absorb him yet,"

WWE



The Tribal Chief



Who will leave Montreal as the CHAMPION? At #WWEChamber ...The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against @SamiZayn Who will leave Montreal as the CHAMPION? At #WWEChamber...The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against @SamiZayn! Who will leave Montreal as the CHAMPION? https://t.co/mLMHBR6MgF

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Montreal, Canada, on February 18.

He is also set to go up against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen who will dethrone The Tribal Chief.

