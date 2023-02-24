[PHOTO] Sami Zayn sends a three-word message to UFC Hall of Famer after WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn suffered a disappointing loss at the WWE Elimination Chamber show in his hometown of Montreal, Canada.

In attendance for Zayn's match against Roman Reigns was UFC legend and fellow Canadian Georges St-Pierre.

Taking to Twitter, Zayn posted a photo of himself and St-Pierre. He further sent a three-word message, courtesy of the tweet caption.

"Produits de Montréal [translated to Products of Montreal]," wrote Zayn.

GSP is regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He is a former UFC Welterweight and Middleweight Champion.

He was inducted into the Modern Era Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame in 2020. The 41-year-old's last fight was against Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in 2017.

Eric Bischoff recently compared Sami Zayn to Diamond Dallas Page

Eric Bischoff recently put Sami Zayn and Diamond Dallas Page on the same pedestal in terms of their promos.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bischoff discussed the parallels between the two men. He said:

"I would agree with that because there are some parallels there. Diamond Dallas Page was in the middle of the roster, and he was pretty good, but once Diamond Dallas Page made that transition, once he turned down the nWo, and started working with Randy Savage and so many other top names, he just blew out of the pack. [...] And that's how I feel about Sami."

Bischoff continued:

"The way he's [Sami] just completely blown the doors off and taken ownership of that character and that role is very similar to what DDP did."

Zayn is currently on the back of a loss to Roman Reigns but is determined to crumble The Bloodline. The former Intercontinental Champion wants to reconcile with Kevin Owens, who returned at the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

