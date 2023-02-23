"That's how I feel about Sami" - Roman Reigns' former ally is similar to 66-year-old WWE legend, according to Eric Bischoff (Exclusive)

Sami Zayn has become one of WWE's biggest stars through his storyline with Roman Reigns. His immense rise in popularity is a heartwarming tale, one that only a select few superstars can match.

Eric Bischoff feels there is a similarity between Zayn and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page. He spoke about the comparison between the two after it was brought up during an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The WWE Hall of Famer chose Sami Zayn for 'Best Promo Skills of the Year' before detailing the parallels between his push and DDP's rise in WCW:

"I would agree with that because there are some parallels there. Diamond Dallas Page was in the middle of the roster, and he was pretty good, but once Diamond Dallas Page made that transition, once he turned down the nWo, and started working with Randy Savage and so many other top names, he just blew out of the pack. [...] And that's how I feel about Sami," said Eric Bischoff.

Bischoff continued:

"The way he's [Sami] just completely blown the doors off and taken ownership of that character and that role is very similar to what DDP did." [From 05:30 to 06:26]

You can check out the entire interview here:

Sami Zayn lost to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn in Montreal, Canada, of all places, as he marches on to WrestleMania 39 to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, the former Honorary Uce has an interesting road to The Show of Shows.

Zayn will likely reunite with Kevin Owens before WrestleMania, where they could face The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. This could accelerate Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's downfall.

