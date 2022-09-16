Photo: Sasha Banks cosplays as legendary movie character

Sasha Banks recently cosplayed as the legendary Star Wars character Princess Leia and shared the picture on her official Twitter handle.

Sasha Banks is seemingly having the time of her life if her occasional Instagram and Twitter posts are any indication. Ever since Banks walked out of WWE RAW, fans are hoping to make her long-anticipated return in the near future.

Banks and Naomi recently attended the Star Wars Andor launch event. For those unaware, Andor is a 12-episode Star Wars spinoff series.

To fans' utter surprise, The Boss cosplayed Princess Leia at the event. Leia is one of the main protagonists in the movie franchise and first appeared in the 1977 Star Wars movie.

How did fans react to Sasha Banks' cosplay?

Banks' Princess Leia cosplay received tons of comments from fans. Most of the comments heaped praise on Banks for nailing the cosplay.

Check out the comments below:

Ever since The Game took the helm of creative, rumors have been running around claiming that Banks and Naomi are about to make their WWE returns in the near future.

Triple H recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and opened up about a possible Banks' return:

"She's a unbelievably talented young woman that can do just about anything she wants. It just comes down to whatever she wants to do now with her life or career or whatever that is. The passion clearly for what we do this passion for other things as well so it comes down to what does she want to do. Because it got to be right for her got to be right for everybody."

Banks recently shared a gym picture on her Instagram story and was looking incredibly ripped. She seems to be regularly hitting the gym and keeping herself in shape.

The WWE Universe will certainly welcome The Boss with open arms when she eventually makes her big return.

Do you think a Sasha Banks return is on the horizon? Sound off in the comments below.

