[Photo] Sasha Banks and Naomi spotted with two WWE Superstars after return rumors

Sasha Banks and Naomi are yet to make their return to the professional wrestling industry after walking out of WWE a few months ago.

The two women were recently spotted alongside WWE stars Titus O'Neil and Bayley at a Yankees baseball game.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, O'Neil shared a host of photos and videos featuring Banks, Naomi, and Bayley. The former WWE Tag Team Champion also posed alongside the three women.

In recent weeks, rumors have suggested that the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions could return to the company.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, WWE's new Head of Creative, Triple H, also commented on the possibility of the two women coming back.

Bayley recently showcased their support for both Sasha Banks and Naomi

Ahead of the recent WWE Clash at the Castle show, Bayley was in conversation with Sports Illustrated when she showcased her support for Sasha Banks and Naomi.

The Role Model returned at this year's SummerSlam show with her new faction, Damage CTRL. The group features IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

Interestingly enough, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was asked if The Boss and The Glow would be a part of their faction, to which she responded by saying the following:

“I haven’t thought about whether they would join or whether we would be against them, but something would arise. I just want them to know I support them 100 percent, no matter what,”

It has been months since Banks and Naomi were last seen on WWE programming. The last time they were part of the company, Vince McMahon was still in charge, as the Chairman.

However, in recent months, the landscape within WWE has changed, with Triple H now in charge of creative. Whereas, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are the co-CEOs.

