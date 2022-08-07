Photo: Sasha Banks' reaction after a fan came close to her while taking a picture

Sasha Banks recently made a fan's day with a wholesome gesture during her appearance at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

It's been about three long months since The Boss and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW due to creative differences. The duo recently made a rare appearance at C2E2 2022.

Banks took tons of pictures with her fans, but it seems like they were told to keep their distance while taking pictures.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Fans were told to keep their distance for the Sasha Banks and Naomi signing at C2E2. Smart. Fans were told to keep their distance for the Sasha Banks and Naomi signing at C2E2. Smart. https://t.co/Jjjku91JNL

A fan approached Banks moments before taking a picture, and the C2E2 staff apparently told her to keep her distance. Banks immediately told the staff that the fan was a friend of hers.

The fan shared the heartfelt story on her Twitter handle and was excited over Banks calling her a friend.

"It was a natural reaction to come close for the pic. Staff was like whoa whoa, but Queen said it was okay “this is my friend." Putting that on my resume moving forward. “Mercedes’ friend,” the fan wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Jenna @MsJennaBayBee staff was like whoa whoa, but Queen said it was okay “this is my friend” 🥺 Putting that on my resume moving forward. “Mercedes’ friend.” It was a natural reaction to come close for the picstaff was like whoa whoa, but Queen said it was okay “this is my friend” 🥺 Putting that on my resume moving forward. “Mercedes’ friend.” It was a natural reaction to come close for the pic 😭 staff was like whoa whoa, but Queen said it was okay “this is my friend” 🥺 Putting that on my resume moving forward. “Mercedes’ friend.” https://t.co/lb9n5oSJLv

Sasha Banks has nothing but admiration for her fans

Sasha Banks is one of the greatest wrestlers of her generation and has done quite well for herself over the past decade. She is a multi-time women's champion and one of the most popular female stars at present. Banks boasts millions of fans across Instagram and Twitter.

In 2018, The Boss spoke to Sports Illustrated and shared her honest opinion about her fans. Check out her comments below:

“I honestly have the best and craziest fans ever. My fans stand up for me and they’ve been there for me since day one. That comes with WWE: we have the most dedicated fans... There are so many people you can gravitate to, whether it’s me, or Bayley or Charlotte... We have this great connection with the WWE Universe, and it’s amazing that I can do this every week. It’s a lot of fun, especially with the best fans in the whole world," Banks said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Banks' sweet gesture towards her fan was met with massive praise from the wrestling community. It remains to be seen what's next for her. With Triple H at the helm of creative in WWE, the possibility of The Boss' return can't be ruled out.

