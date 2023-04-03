[PHOTO] Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch react to Roman Reigns' victory at WrestleMania 39

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were spotted reacting to Roman Reigns' victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 39 tonight. The Tribal Chief's victory hasn't sat well with the WWE Universe, judging by the Twitter reactions so far. One notable person seemed quite happy over the result, though.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch watched the bout live inside the SoFi Stadium. A fan caught their reactions to Reigns' big win. While Lynch seemed incredibly happy, Rollins was seen giving a toast to The Tribal Chief's victory.

pau @316REIGNS #WrestleMania seth giving a toast to roman’s victory seth giving a toast to roman’s victory 😭😭😭 #WrestleMania https://t.co/0Bqgf1XUCM

Roman Reigns recently took a shot at Seth Rollins

Mere hours before his match against Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns took a massive shot at Rollins.

While talking to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Reigns stated that The Visionary would love to get the deal that he currently has. The Tribal Chief then added that the deal only went to him because that was The Tribal Chief's setup.

"And they can all say what they want. Every single one of them would take my deal if they could get it. But they just can't get it. They'll get a big fat 'no' and there's nothing they can do about it. But they can say what they want. Seth... any of them, Seth would take my deal... he would take my dates. He would love to get my money, but it's not for him. It's The Tribal Chief's setup. That's just the way it is." [16:34-16:56]

With Rollins still having the only win over Roman Reigns since 2019, albeit via disqualification, it remains to be seen whether a future match between the former Shield members is waiting to happen.

