[PHOTO] Seth Rollins' heartbreaking reaction to losing the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins is no longer the World Heavyweight Champion and it's certainly going to be hard to tune into RAW and not see the title around his waist. His reaction after losing the belt was perhaps even more heartbreaking.

Rollins became the inaugural champion at Night of Champions in May 2023 and for nearly 11 full months, he carried Monday Night RAW with the World Heavyweight Championship. There are now three champions in the lineage, but up until WrestleMania Sunday, there was only one - Seth himself. He retained the title on numerous occasions and fought through a lot of adversity - primarily his physical health.

After Drew McIntyre inevitably defeated him at WrestleMania Sunday, Seth Rollins was visibly emotional and in tears. You can see the photo below:

The Visionary told McIntyre that he deserved it, but wasn't around as Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre. This came as a result of CM Punk assaulting The Scotsman after the match - getting a measure of revenge for his injury at the Royal Rumble.

It's not hard to see why Rollins would feel emotional after losing the World Heavyweight Championship. He was an excellent champion and it was arguably the best World Title run of his career so far.

Unfortunately for McIntyre, his moment would be ruined by CM Punk.

