[PHOTO] Seth Rollins plays with top AEW star's daughter in wholesome moment

WWE superstar Seth Rollins was pictured with Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley's daughter Nora in Paquette's latest Instagram story.

Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley got hitched in April 2017. The couple had their daughter Nora on June 13, 2021. Renee occasionally shares pictures of her daughter on her Instagram handle.

On May 28, 2023, Seth Rollins turned 37 years old. The WWE Superstar received birthday wishes from all corners of the wrestling world. Renee Paquette wished him as well, with a heartfelt picture she shared on Instagram. In the picture, Rollins can be seen playing with Paquette's baby Nora in a wholesome visual. Check it out below:

Seth Rollins on his relationship with Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley left WWE in mid-2019 and made his surprise AEW debut soon after. Moxley debuted at AEW's first-ever pay-per-view, Double Or Nothing 2019. He has since established himself as one of the top stars in the company.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Rollins had the following to say about his relationship with Moxley:

"Yeah, never any animosity. He's great, he's at the top of his game doing his thing over in AEW. So, nothing but the best."

Rollins also revealed that Moxley was closer to Roman Reigns than him when he was still a WWE mainstay:

"I've never, between the three of us, and I can't speak for any of them, but they were closer than I was with either of those guys as friends off camera. So I assume that they are still chill. I've never heard anything to the contrary, but yeah, I've always had a great relationship with those guys." [H/T Pinkvilla]

Rollins recently won the newly created WWE World Heavyweight title at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The WWE superstar couldn't have asked for a bigger gift than a World title on his birthday.

