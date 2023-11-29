[Photo] Seth Rollins reunites with former stablemate backstage on WWE RAW after 3097 days

Seth Rollins reunited with a familiar face backstage on WWE RAW for the first time in a long time.

When the current World Heavyweight Champion was a member of The Authority many years ago, J&J Security, featuring Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury, were hired to be his bodyguards. They helped him win matches and cheat, but they were also there to protect him from his rivals. However, after being destroyed by Brock Lesnar on the July 6 episode of RAW, they no longer appeared beside him on TV.

Jamie Noble recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Seth Rollins holding his world title belt. He wrote that he's proud of The Visionary and can't wait to see what the new year brings for him.

"So proud of my boy Seth! He’s killing it as the Raw working heavyweight world champion! I love helping Seth and he's a great wrestler but an even better person. Can't wait to see what 2024 brings," wrote Noble.

WWE veteran Vince Russo bashed Seth Rollins for being inconsistent on RAW

After CM Punk returned at Survivor Series: WarGames, several clips of The Visionary being furious went viral on social media, as it showed him shouting at Punk and flipping him off.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo bashed Seth Rollins for doing his regular goofy walk on the red brand and not capitalizing on what took place on Saturday.

"Seth doesn't even walk out pi**ed off. If he was so pi**ed off he was dropping F-bombs, he comes out his goofy self, dancing, and bro, that dude don't get it. I'm sorry bro, he does not get it up here, bro. He does not understand it, man. He doesn't have a clue. You wanna get that over, like that was a shoot on Saturday night, and two days later, he's coming out like the seven dwarfs," Vince Russo said. [14:33 - 15:16]

Seth Rollins took a massive shot at CM Punk during the show by calling him a hypocrite. It'll be interesting to see if this leads to a big feud between the two stars in the future.

Have you been enjoying Seth's world title run? Sound off in the comments below!