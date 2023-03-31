[PHOTO] Seth Rollins shares rare photo after pinning Roman Reigns, sends heartfelt message ahead of WrestleMania 39

Seth Rollins recently celebrated the 8th anniversary of his 'Heist of the Century' from WrestleMania 39.

He recently took to social media to share a photo from the same night when he pinned Roman Reigns to win the WWE Championship after successfully cashing in on his Money in the Bank contract. The match also involved Brock Lesnar.

In his Instagram post, Rollins reflected on his journey ahead of his 10th WrestleMania appearance. He also expressed his gratitude towards fans, wrestlers, and other promotions.

"I don’t recall ever seeing this photo. Most of my memories from this fateful night exist in replay form, as if someone else lived the moment, but for whatever reason this time of year always gives me glimpses of the first-person experience. Sometimes in dreams, sometimes in fleeting wisps of recollection. As I approach my 10th#wrestlemania, I am flooded with gratitude for a business that has allowed a kid from small-town Iowa to live a fortunate and remarkable life. To all the wrestlers, companies, promoters and fans…thank you. I’m nothing without your grace. “Til everyone is singing…” Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh" wrote Rollins

Vince Russo believes that Seth Rollins is the perfect example for Kenny Omega to sign with WWE

There have been rumors of Kenny Omega potentially signing with WWE once his current AEW contract expires.

Vince Russo recently gave his take on the entire situation. Speaking on Writing with Russo, he claimed that Seth Rollins is the perfect example for Omega to follow. He said:

"I'll give you the perfect example. And you know what? Maybe Kenny Omega has this in him, but it's never been asked of him because he's such a good worker, we don't know that. Because bro, let's face it, if you guys want to know exactly what we're talking about, Im going to make it really easy for you. Seth Rollins - Seth Rollins right now is as over as he's ever been before. What did he do? He incorporated a ridiculous laugh."

Russo also added:

"That's what he did bro, he incorporated a ridiculous laugh. Then the outfits started changing. He always was a great wrestler, but all of a sudden, he's got them[fans] singing and you know what bro? Maybe Kenny Omega's got that in him and maybe he's never been asked to do that. But Seth is now more over than he's ever been and he's more of a character than he's ever been."

Rollins will be in action at WrestleMania 39 against social media sensation Logan Paul. He will aim for a big win after losing to Cody Rhodes at last year's show.

