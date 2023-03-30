Wrestling veteran says 39-year-old star needs to follow Seth Rollins' footsteps to get pushed in WWE (Exclusive) 

Seth Rollins hasn't won many championships in the last few years, but that hasn't stopped him from being relevant and important in the competitive WWE landscape. Ahead of WrestleMania 39, wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his thoughts on a potential-WWE signing following The Visionary's footsteps.

The potential WWE signing happens to be none other than 39-year-old Kenny Omega, who is seemingly linked with the sports entertainment juggernaut following reports that his AEW contract is expiring soon. On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo said that he wasn't convinced Kenny Omega would do as well in WWE as AJ Styles, who joined in 2016.

Russo stated Rollins was the perfect example for Kenny Omega to follow, explaining why The Visionary was more popular than ever in 2023:

"I'll give you the perfect example. And you know what? Maybe Kenny Omega has this in him, but it's never been asked of him because he's such a good worker, we don't know that. Because bro, let's face it, if you guys want to know exactly what we're talking about, Im going to make it really easy for you. Seth Rollins - Seth Rollins right now is as over as he's ever been before. What did he do? He incorporated a ridiculous laugh." (5:49-6:24)

He continued, saying that Rollins' increased character work has helped his popularity grow:

"That's what he did bro, he incorporated a ridiculous laugh. Then the outfits started changing. He always was a great wrestler, but all of a sudden, he's got them[fans] singing and you know what bro? Maybe Kenny Omega's got that in him and maybe he's never been asked to do that. But Seth is now more over than he's ever been and he's more of a character than he's ever been." (6:31-7:05)

You can watch the full video below:

Seth Rollins received an interesting challenge for WrestleMania 40

While Rollins is set to face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39, there is already a superstar who is targeting him for Mania next year in Philadelphia - former NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Rollins received an interesting challenge from top NXT star Carmelo Hayes:

“Seth Rollins," Carmelo Hayes said. "I feel like if there’s anybody that I find as similar to me or my style that I would mesh well with in the ring, it’d be Seth Rollins.” [H/T: Fightful]

Would you like to see this match-up at WrestleMania 40? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

If you take any quotes from the first half of the article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes