Photo: Seth Rollins subtly pays tribute to Bray Wyatt at WWE Payback 

Tributes to Bray Wyatt have been coming in over the past week since the former WWE Champion's tragic passing last month, which came as a huge shock to the entire wrestling world.

Seth Rollins was one star who shared his heartbreak with the WWE Universe both in a video that was shared publicly online and on RAW when he wore an armband and added the Fiend side plate to his title.

At Payback 2023, Corey Graves said that the tributes to Bray continued since The Visionary was wearing pinstripes on his trousers and there were The Fiend mask designs on his pants.

Expand Tweet

It was noted before the show that the tributes to the former WWE Champion would continue into Payback and are expected to go on for several weeks as the stars continue to support each other through the shock of losing one of their own so young.

Seth Rollins went into his match at Payback knowing that Shinsuke Nakamura had found one of his biggest weaknesses and he had all of the work to do to retain his championship.

Did you notice Seth Rollins paying tribute to Bray Wyatt at Payback earlier tonight? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here