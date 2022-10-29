[Photo] Seth Rollins teases an iconic change in his current look

Seth Rollins teased a major change in his current look. Taking to Twitter, Rollins posted a photo of his hair as he was seen sporting a blonde streak.

The United States Champion sported the half-blonde hair look during his time in The Shield. He carried the same look while holding the WWE Championship as The Authority's golden boy.

While Rollins didn't exactly reveal his face in the photo, the image posted by him was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

Check out the same tweet from Seth Rollins:

A few weeks ago, Rollins won the United States Championship by beating Bobby Lashley. Prior to the match, The All Mighty was attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar, who played a crucial role in Lashley losing the US Championship.

Since winning the title, The Visionary has defended it against Matt Riddle on RAW to bring an end to their heated feud. At Extreme Rules, the Original Bro defeated Rollins inside the Fight Pit.

How did fans react to Seth Rollins' tweet?

In reaction to Seth Rollins' tweet, the WWE Universe lost its mind. Fans seemed excited regarding the idea of Rollins bringing back his blonde streak.

One fan also tweeted out asking the United States Champion to bring back the blonde streak for The Shield's 10th-anniversary celebration at Survivor Series. Whereas others simply hyped up the return of blonde Rollins by posting GIFs, photos, and short messages to express their excitement.

Check out the Twitter reactions to Rollins' photo:

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps @WWERollins pull up to survivor series with the blonde streaks for the 10 year shield debut anniversary !! @WWERollins pull up to survivor series with the blonde streaks for the 10 year shield debut anniversary !!

Rollins had numerous memorable moments in WWE while he was sporting the half-blonde and half-black hair.

He broke onto the scene as a member of The Shield with the same look and quickly popularized himself with fans as The Architect of the group. He also pulled off the iconic 'Heist of the Century' at WrestleMania 31 with the same look.

Do you want to see Seth Rollins bring back his iconic old look? Sound off in the comment section

