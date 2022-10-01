Sheamus posts picture of wounds after brutal attack on WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, Sheamus was the victim of a three-on-one beatdown. The superstar was subjected to an assault by the recently re-united Imperium faction led by GUNTHER.

The Celtic Warrior has been in a feud with GUNTHER for some time now. The two had a highly acclaimed showdown a couple of weeks ago.

They stole the show and were so good that WWE booked them in another match for the Intercontinental Championship on the Season Premiere of SmackDown on Fox on the October 7 show.

On tonight's WWE SmackDown, Imperium called out the Brawling Brutes, but Sheamus was alone as Butch and Ridge Holland were stuck in Florida. This led to a brawl where he took down Kaiser and Vinci with the shillelagh, but the numbers game got to him. He was hit with multiple chops, a big boot, and a powerbomb.

He did not stay down and called them back to the ring, upon which GUNTHER hit him in the face with the shillelagh. The star has now posted a picture of the aftermath of the brutal attack.

The picture showed his chest was completely red, and he was cut on his shoulder as well. Fans can view the original unedited image by clicking here.

Fans want Sheamus to win the Intercontinental Championship next week

Sheamus has been on a quest to become the "Ultimate Grand Slam Champion" by winning the one title that has eluded him on WWE's main roster.

The Intercontinental Title has avoided the Celtic Warrior, and he has been after it for some time, with fans now saying it is time for him to win it. They also talked about how they were looking forward to the rematch between the two of them.

Nathaniell @truNathaniel @WWESheamus @Gunther_AUT Grand Slam Sheamus has a nice ring to it tbh @WWESheamus @Gunther_AUT Grand Slam Sheamus has a nice ring to it tbh

Jason Bulman @JasonBulman7 @WWESheamus respect from cork bud @Gunther_AUT New ic champ next week you got this celtic warriorrespect from cork bud @WWESheamus @Gunther_AUT New ic champ next week you got this celtic warrior 💪 🇮🇪 respect from cork bud

Emily Montoya @EmilyMontoyaUIW @WWESheamus @Gunther_AUT Are you alright Sheamus? I saw how Imperium beat you up. Good luck next week in your rematch for the Intercontinental Championship. @WWESheamus @Gunther_AUT Are you alright Sheamus? I saw how Imperium beat you up. Good luck next week in your rematch for the Intercontinental Championship.

Another fan pointed out that he would not only beat Imperium, but also the entire Bloodline.

Meme esquivel @MArturoEsquiv12 @WWESheamus @Gunther_AUT Now you’re going to break up the entire bloodline and imperium a part @WWESheamus @Gunther_AUT Now you’re going to break up the entire bloodline and imperium a part

Overall, fans wished him the best and let him know they were behind him.

The two stars meet for the Intercontinental Championship on next week's SmackDown.

Do you think Sheamus can defeat GUNTHER to become the next Intercontinental Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

