Photo: Sheamus reveals new look ahead of WrestleMania

Monday Night RAW Superstar Sheamus has taken to Twitter to reveal his new look for WrestleMania. As seen in the tweet below, he is bringing back his mohawk look with a braided beard. He initially debuted a similar look in 2015 when he returned and turned heel.

Return of The Hawk for #WrestleMania... The #WoadWarrior is your next USA Champion. #MohawkMania

Can Sheamus become the new United States Champion at WrestleMania 37?

Sheamus was in a feud with his former best friend Drew McIntyre, which ended at WWE Fastlane 2021 last month with McIntyre defeating him in a No Holds Barred match. On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Sheamus defeated the United States Champion Riddle. There has been a lot of tension between he and Riddle, and Sheamus is now set to challenge him for his United States Championship at WrestleMania 37.

The Celtic Warrior has been a major part of Monday Night RAW in the last year. There was a time when it appeared that WWE could be planning a Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre match for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37. However, a new direction came about and Bobby Lashley is now heading into WrestleMania as the WWE Champion.

Riddle won the United States Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this year when he defeated then-champion Bobby Lashley and John Morrison in a triple threat match. The Original Bro has been part of several comedic backstage segments ever since his main roster debut. Reports have suggested that Vince McMahon thinks Riddle is "very funny in his own weird way."

Sheamus has already won the United States Championship twice in his career and has a great chance to walk out of WrestleMania 37 as a 3-time WWE US Champion.