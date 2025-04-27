Photo: Solo Sikoa reunites with 8-time WWE champion

Solo Sikoa had a WWE WrestleMania 41 to forget as he didn't feature on the card, barring a small appearance before Jacob Fatu's US Championship match. However, away from the squared circle, Sikoa reunited with his real-life brother and multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion, Jimmy Uso.

At one point, it looked like the 32-year-old star could potentially be Randy Orton's opponent at 'Mania after Kevin Owens withdrew due to an injury. However, this wasn't to be as Joe Hendry turned out to be The Viper's mystery opponent. Though Solo Sikoa missed out competing at The Show of Shows, he seems to have had a good 'Mania week personally, as he reunited with his family.

WWE legend Rikishi recently shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram where he could be seen with his sons, Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Check it out below:

"WrestleMania weekend is about more than just the ring — it’s about family☝🏾Blessed for these moments," wrote Rikishi.

The former NXT North American Champion has plenty of history with Jimmy as two had been a part of Bloodline together for many months before things blew up.

WWE has been teasing dissension between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa

During the road to WrestleMania 41, all was not well between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa as the two often got into arguments backstage. Some assumed this could lead to Sikoa betraying The Samoan Werewolf at WrestleMania 41. This didn't happen as Fatu went on to capture the US Title from LA Knight at the event.

However, on this week's SmackDown, the tensions between them were reignited through a vital moment. Just when Solo Sikoa began taking credit for Fatu's victory, the latter snatched the mic from him. Sikoa looked visibly upset over this.

Before things could get heated, LA Knight and Drew McIntyre interrupted. Though it looks like Knight, McIntyre, and Damian Priest could be vying for Jacob Fatu's US Title, Sikoa could be lurking around, potentially plotting a betrayal.

A feud between Sikoa and Fatu has tons of potential and could elevate both performers to unforeseen heights in the Stamford-based promotion.

