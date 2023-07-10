PHOTO: The O.C. member sends a three-word message to Bullet Club

The O.C., also known as The Original Club, is a WWE faction consisting of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and 'Michin' Mia Yim. The latter recently sent a message to the Bullet Club.

The three male members of The O.C. were also an integral part of the BC at one point. Anderson was one of the original four, alongside faction founder Finn Balor. Meanwhile, Styles replaced the departing Balor (fka Prince Devitt) and became the group's new leader during his NJPW tenure.

Taking to Twitter, Yim shared a photo with Bullet Club members and current IMPACT Wrestling stars Chris Bey and Ace Austin. She sent a three-word message to the faction's popular duo, commonly known as ABC.

"Too Sweet Fam," wrote Yim.

Check out the tweet and the photo featuring Yim, Bey, and Austin:

Yim returned to WWE in November of 2022 and immediately aligned herself with The O.C. during the faction's feud with The Judgment Day. Yim was brought into the stable as an equalizer for Rhea Ripley.

Chris Bey also sent a message to The O.C. member 'Michin' Mia Yim via his official Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Chris Bey posted the same photo featuring himself, Ace Austin, and 'Michin' Mia Yim.

Bey and Austin are the reigning IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champions. They were recruited into the Bullet Club by former faction leader Jay White.

Taking to Instagram, Bey sent a short message in his post with Yim and Austin. He wrote:

"Too Sweet 🤘🏾 #BulletClub #TheOC #ABC."

In recent months, the BC has undergone massive changes following the departure of White. Switchblade left New Japan Pro-Wrestling to sign with AEW. He was replaced by David Finlay, the new leader of the group.

Finlay has recruited promising top talent, including Drilla Moloney, Gabriel Kidd, Clark Connors, and Alex Coughlin, since becoming the leader of the iconic group. On the other hand, faction members KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, Bad Luck Fale, EVIL, and the rest of the House of Torture also continue to be a part of the group.

