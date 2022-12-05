[Photo] The Undertaker spotted backstage at Survivor Series WarGames with current WWE Superstars

WWE recently released a series of backstage photos from Survivor Series WarGames. One image, in particular, showcases The Undertaker having a backstage conversation with RAW stars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

The Deadman is among the many stars who have been synonymous with Survivor Series since making his televised WWE debut at the 1990 edition of the show. He has since captured multiple world championships and is now a part of the company's Hall of Fame.

The Phenom was captured backstage as he was in attendance for the Survivor Series WarGames 2022. He can be seen sharing a laugh with former rivals Gallows and Anderson in the image below:

The Undertaker was embroiled in a memorable rivalry with AJ Styles and The O.C. heading into his final match at WrestleMania 36. In the show's main event, the legend outclassed Styles in a Boneyard Match despite interference from Gallows and Anderson.

The Undertaker comments on an ongoing WWE storyline

A current angle that seems not just to grip fans but the performers themselves is that of Sami Zayn's inclusion in Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction.

The Undertaker recently gave his opinion on both Zayn and The Bloodline amidst widespread speculation about The Honorary Uce's future in the stable. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the former world champion noted:

"Sami’s character is so intriguing in that whole mix,” The Undertaker said. “It is very clear who The Bloodline is and what they stand for, and they go out and do their deal. But adding Sami, that gives so many more layers. Plus, you have that tension between Sami, The Usos and Roman. It works so well." (H/T Sports Illustrated)

At Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn looked to silence his doubters within The Bloodline as he proved his absolute loyalty to the faction. He kicked his lifelong friend Kevin Owens in the face, paving the way for his team to emerge victorious.

