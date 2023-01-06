Photo: Top star spotted with Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) amid WWE return rumors 

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi recently shared a picture with Mercedes Mone and Bayley amid WWE return rumors.

One of the biggest wrestling stories of the last few days has been Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. The former RAW Women's Champion and Naomi walked away from WWE in May 2022 due to alleged creative disagreements.

While Mone signed with NJPW and is expected to make her AEW debut next week on Dynamite, Naomi is rumored to return to WWE imminently. Amid these stories, Naomi has shared a picture with Mone and Bayley.

For those unaware, the DAMAGE CTRL leader and the former SmackDown Women's Champion were in attendance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 to show their support for Mercedes Mone. In Naomi's tweet, the three were spotted posing outside the popular Ribera Steakhouse, a wrestling-themed restaurant.

Alongside the picture, Naomi also shared a quote by the late great actor James Dean. Check out the tweet below:

“Dream as if you'll live forever. Live as if you'll die today.” James Dean," tweeted Naomi.

WWE thinks Mercedes Mone will return to the company

Following her NJPW debut, a report revealed what the WWE higher-ups think of Mercedes Mone signing with the Japanese promotion. As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, those within the Stamford-based company believe Mone will eventually return to the global juggernaut sometime down the line.

It was also noted that the promotion thinks Mone won't appear at AEW Dynamite next week, where she's expected to team up with Saraya to take on Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. It was added that WWE expects her to be back after she's done competing in a select few matches in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

While only time will tell if Mercedes Mone returns to WWE, she's now set to face Kairi for the IWGP Women's Championship at NJPW Battle of the Valley on February 18.

Do you see Sasha Banks returning to the Stamford-based promotion at Royal Rumble 2023? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

