[Photo] Top WWE star teases aligning with Paul Heyman in case he is kicked out of Roman Reigns' Bloodline

The Bloodline has been heading toward a collapse ever since Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns at WWE Night of Champions. Amid all the chaos, Austin Theory further teases aligning with Paul Heyman in case the latter is kicked out of the heel faction.

In his attempt to convince Jey Uso to side with The Tribal Chief, Paul Heyman provided the former a chance to win another title as he arranged a United States Championship match against Austin Theory. However, Jey made it clear that if he is in the Bloodline, that would mean Heyman is out of the heel faction.

With a sword hanging over The Wiseman's future with the group, Austin Theory sent an offer to the former, stating that he will be Heyman's new client after the latter is shown the door.

Theory continued to tease the same on Twitter as he posted an old picture with Paul Heyman from his Evolve Wrestling days when the legendary wrestling personality introduced the 25-year-old before a title vs. title match in his signature style.

You can check out the clip of Paul Heyman introducing Austin Theory at Evolve 131 by clicking here. The United States Champion defeated JD Drake in Winner Takes All match for both the Evolve Championship and WWN Championship at the event.

Roman Reigns will return to WWE SmackDown next week

While Roman Reigns was not present on SmackDown this week, he instead sent out Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman to do his bidding and convince Jey Uso to align with them.

However, Jey's stance is still unclear as he did not provide an answer last night. The younger twin was frustrated with the drama that unfolded in the main event of the blue brand as issues between Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa cost him a chance to win the United States Championship.

However, fans can expect to get a clearer picture next week as Roman Reigns will be making his return to WWE programming. With reports indicating a tag team match between The Usos and Reigns and Solo Sikoa, it is more likely that Jey will side with his twin brother.

