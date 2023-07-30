[PHOTO] Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) spotted with former WWE Superstar AJ Lee; pens heartfelt message

Former Bloodline member Jimmy Uso's wife Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) was spotted with former WWE Superstar AJ Lee in a recent photo posted by her on Twitter.

Trinity made a name for herself in WWE as she won several titles, including Smackdown Women's Championship twice and Women's Tag Team Championship once alongside Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). She walked out of the company due to creative disagreements and is now competing in IMPACT Wrestling.

On the other hand, Lee also made a huge name in WWE by winning the Divas Championship three times. In 2015 the company announced Lee's retirement because she permanently damaged her cervical spine. She was also caught in the middle of her husband CM Punk's controversial departure from the company.

Recently, Trinity Fatu posted a couple of photos with Lee. One was a recent picture of the two and another was when they were competing together in WWE. She wrote that she was feeling like no time has been lost even after a decade of not seeing each other.

"Nothing like seeing an old friend after years (over a decade) and feeling like no time has been lost. [AJ Lee] thank you for being you!"

You can check out the tweet below:

Trinity @TheTrinity_Fatu Nothing like seeing an old friend after years (over a decade) and feeling like no time has been lost. @TheAJMendez thank you for being you! pic.twitter.com/l6V3B3IuA1 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/l6V3B3IuA1

Will Trinity Fatu and AJ Lee return to WWE?

Fans want both stars to make their way back to the Stamford-based promotion. However, it seems unlikely that either Trinity Fatu or AJ Lee would make their returns anytime soon. Trinity is currently enjoying her time outside of the company as she recently won the IMPACT Knockouts Championship.

However, Roxxane Perez wants to see Lee make her come back to the company. Recently in an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Roxanne said that AJ Lee was her first inspiration and she related to her a lot before joining the company.

"She (AJ Lee) was the first Diva I saw that made me feel like I could become a WWE Superstar. One of my first favorites was Kelly Kelly, and I do not look like Kelly Kelly. So when I saw AJ Lee, she was like five foot, Hispanic, Puerto Rican, tomboy. She didn't look like all the other Divas that you saw. I really related to that, and it made me feel like, 'Okay, I look like her. I can definitely do it.' Yeah, she's been a pretty big inspiration to me," said Roxanne Perez.

Trinity Fatu's husband Jimmy Uso is currently signed with the Stamford-based promotion so there is a possibility of her joining back sometime in the future, while Lee's husband CM Punk does not have a great relationship with WWE's management after his departure.

Do you think Trinity Fatu and AJ Lee would return to the Stamford-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.