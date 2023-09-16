Photo: Triple H shares one-word reaction to The Rock's surprise WWE return

Triple H sent a message to the WWE Universe following The Rock's return tonight on SmackDown.

SmackDown kicked off with the return of Pat McAfee to a great reaction from the crowd. He was quickly interrupted by Austin Theory and the former United States Champion started mocking the fans. The Rock joined the party and got an incredible reaction from the crowd in Colorado.

The Brahma Bull confronted Austin Theory and got the entire audience to chant that the 26-year-old superstar was an a**hole. Theory took a cheap shot at The Great One, but the legend responded with a Spinebuster. The People's Champion and Pat McAfee then both hit Austin Theory with a People's Elbow each to end the segment.

Triple H took to social media after the epic opening to tonight's WWE SmackDown, and shared a photograph of himself, The Rock, and Pat McAfee. The Game added the caption "electrifying" as seen in his post below.

The Rock and John Cena share a moment backstage during tonight's WWE SmackDown

The Rock and John Cena had a brief discussion backstage during tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The two stars had an epic rivalry that began at WrestleMania 27. The Rock was serving as the host for the biggest show of the year, but wound up getting involved in the main event. He cost Cena his match against The Miz, and it led to the two battling the following year. The Great One picked up the victory at WrestleMania 28, but Cena went on to get his revenge at WrestleMania 29.

During tonight's episode of the blue brand, the two crossed paths backstage and shared a moment. They made it seem like they were going to start brawling but embraced instead. John Cena welcomed the 51-year-old back home and he noted that it was good to be back. You can check out the moment between the two legends on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown in the video below.

The eight-time WWE Champion appeared to be in phenomenal shape on SmackDown, and disclosed earlier today on The Pat McAfee Show that he almost faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Only time will tell if the dream match will finally come to fruition at WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia.

