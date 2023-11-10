[PHOTO] Triple H spotted with two highly influential figures in New York City

Triple H seems to be in New York quite often, whether it's for TKO Holdings getting a spot on the New York Stock Exchange or for Maxxine Dupri's debut at New York Fashion Week, seated next to Jeff Bezos at that. He was recently spotted again in an event with two high-ranking executives in the TKO hierarchy.

It was at Hollywood Fight Nights: NYC, and the main event was Callum Walsh vs. Ismael Villarreal. While Walsh remained unbeaten and survived the test, three influential men were spotted watching the event.

One of them was UFC President Dana White. The other was WWE President Nick Khan and the other was none other than the Head of Creative, Triple H:

The reign of WWE Creative has reportedly been passed to Triple H for good

The TKO merger has taken the company public, and for the first time, WWE and UFC are partners.

Dana White even revealed that Vince McMahon, once a sworn enemy of the UFC, helped make the calls so that the promotion's debut event in Saudi Arabia could happen next year.

As for Vince, Ari Emanuel doesn't want him at the helm of WWE Creative. McMahon has had a long-standing reputation for being a bit of a control freak creatively, which resulted in last-minute tearing of scripts for live shows and, subsequently, last-minute rewriting.

On the other hand, Triple H has been cited as one of the main men responsible for WWE's resurgence and excellent programming. While he isn't the sole man responsible, fans and even those backstage seem to have a general sentiment that he should be the man in charge of WWE Creative and not Vince McMahon.

Reports have stated that Ari Emanuel has given The Game complete creative control - a decision that has been widely praised.

