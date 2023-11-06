[Photo] Trish Stratus reunites with WWE rival 7 months after betrayal

Trish Stratus has reunited with a WWE rival seven months after betraying her on television.

Stratus has not been in action since her loss to Becky Lynch at WWE Payback 2023 on September 2. Lynch and Stratus were involved in an epically long rivalry that finally came to an end at the premium live event. The two stars battled in a Steel Cage match, and The Man emerged victorious.

The rivalry between Stratus and Lynch started during the April 10 episode of RAW. Lita and Lynch were the Women's Tag Team Champions at the time, but that came to an end following an attack backstage. Lita was attacked, and it was later revealed that Stratus was the one behind it. Trish attacked Lynch later on the show after they lost the Women's Tag team Championships to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

However, the issue between the two legends appears to be water under the bridge. Lita and Stratus recently reunited at the Twin Cities Comic Con in Minnesota, as seen in the photographs below.

Bill Apter clarifies his stance on WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Legendary journalist Bill Apter recently issued a hilarious clarification on his stance on Trish Stratus.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Bill Apter discussed a time he was asked to name his selections for the 'hottest' women in professional wrestling. Apter noted that Stratus was not named on the list but clarified that it was because she is "ultra-hot," which naturally would require an entirely new list.

"I am gonna tell you why I didn't, because she is not hot, she is ultra-hot. They did not ask us about ultra hot, they only asked us about hot. Ultra hot is a different list." (1:09-1.22)

You can check out the full video below:

Both Trish Stratus and Lita proved that they could still perform in the ring during their recent run in WWE. Only time will tell when the WWE legends will make another appearance for the company.

