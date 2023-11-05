"She is not hot, she is ultra-hot" - Wrestling veteran gets candid about WWE Superstar Trish Stratus (Exclusive)

The pro wrestling world is no stranger to extremely attractive women, and WWE veteran Trish Stratus is quite clearly near the top of the list. Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter also seems to think the same.

Trish Stratus hardly needs any introduction, owing to her distinguished career in the Stamford-based promotion. She has won the WWE Women's Championship seven times and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

Even at the age of 47, she looks to be in good shape and is quite active inside the squared circle. Her last match was at Payback Premium Live Event against Becky Lynch, in a losing effort.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter recalled being asked to name his picks for the 'hottest' women in wrestling. He clarified that there was a reason for him initially not including Trish Stratus in the list.

"I am gonna tell you why I didn't, because she is not hot, she is ultra-hot. They did not ask us about ultra hot, they only asked us about hot. Ultra hot is a different list." (1:09-1.22)

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus credited Fit Finlay for her success

Trish Stratus has previously been very candid about the people who aided her in her incredible career.

Speaking at the Big Texas Comic Con, the WWE Hall of Famer commented on the importance of Fit Finlay in the early years of her time in the pro wrestling business.

"He obviously was so pivotal in the green Trish Stratus to not-so-green Trish Stratus. He saw that little something in me and he really brought that out of me," Stratus said.

She also explained how Fit Finlay was pivotal in elevating the women's division in general.

"I mean from management we almost kind of did it under the radar, like let's just go there and have these matches that are not those typical female matches and he allowed us to do that and he helped us. He was just so good with the women at the time and putting together the stuff and bringing stuff out of people, keeping everything very individual for each girl."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the WWE veteran down the line.

