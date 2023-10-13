Trish Stratus credits WWE legend for playing a crucial role in her career

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently praised Fit Finlay for his contribution during her career.

Stratus became a household name in the early 2000s as one of the cornerstones of the women's division in WWE. The former seven-time Women's Champion retired in 2006. However, she made several appearances in years gone by and even returned for a main-roster run earlier this year.

During her recent appearance at the Big Texas Comic Con, Stratus credited Finlay for grooming her during the early stages of her career.

"He obviously was so pivotal in the green Trish Stratus to not-so-green Trish Stratus. He saw that little something in me and he really brought that out of me," Stratus said.

She also added that the WWE legend played a crucial role in women's wrestling during that period by putting together improved matches for them as a producer.

"I mean from management we almost kind of did it under the radar, like let's just go there and have these matches that are not those typical female matches and he allowed us to do that and he helped us. He was just so good with the women at the time and putting together the stuff and bringing stuff out of people, keeping everything very individual for each girl." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Finlay currently works as a trainer and assistant coach at the Performance Center.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus talked about possibly working for any other promotion

Trish Stratus returned to the Stamford-based company on the February 27, 2023, episode of RAW. This was her first full-time run in several years.

During her recent appearance at the Big Texas Comic Con, Stratus was asked whether she would join any pro wrestling promotion other than WWE.

"Probably not," Stratus responded.

Stratus was last seen in action during the Steel Cage Match against Becky Lynch at Payback Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see if she returns any time soon.

What did you make of Trish Stratus' remarks regarding Finlay? Let us know in the comments below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE