Will Trish Stratus leave WWE to join another promotion? The Hall of Famer answers

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently addressed whether she would ever join another wrestling promotion.

Stratus kicked off her wrestling career in 2000 in the Stamford-based company. She spent about six years as an active competitor, during which time she held the Women's Championship seven times. Although she retired in 2006, the Diva of the Decade made several sporadic appearances over the past few years. Earlier this year, the 47-year-old returned for another full-time run that saw her feud with Becky Lynch on RAW.

During a Q&A session at Big Texas Comic Con, Stratus was asked whether she would join another wrestling promotion. Several WWE legends have joined AEW over the past few years. The latest to add his name to that list was Adam Copeland (Edge).

"Probably not," the Hall of Famer responded. (H/T PostWrestling)

Trish Stratus revealed if she will return to WWE after her loss to Becky Lynch at Payback. Check out her comments here.

Trish Stratus wished she was babyface in her match against Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW

During her latest WWE run, Trish Stratus squared off against Raquel Rodriguez on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Stratus was attacked by Becky Lynch, resulting in her winning the match via disqualification.

During a Q&A session at Big Texas Comic Con, Stratus addressed her match against Rodriguez, disclosing that she wished she was a babyface character in that match.

"I’m always up for a challenge and honestly, I do enjoy… I was a heel this time but my underdog story, my little coming from behind is kind of my thing. It has been my thing for many years. So, when I was booked for example — and this is behind the scenes information but, when I was booked with Rodriguez, Raquel and I… she was super excited and I said to her, 'Too bad you're not the heel and I'm the babyface.' But being swung around and thrown around, that’s kind of my thing."

She continued:

"My body's my amusement. Being a ragdoll for these people. This is what I like to do (she laughed). I took my spinal cord out for that and away we went. No, you can't do that. Don't try that at home kids. But yeah, I love selling, I love working for the bigger girl and I just love making things look crazier than other people make it look." (H/T PostWrestling)

"Hunter and I talked about it at one point" - Trish Stratus on 29-year-old WWE star being involved in her feud with Becky Lynch. Check out the details here.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE