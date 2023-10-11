Trish Stratus reveals if she will return to WWE after her loss to Becky Lynch at Payback

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently addressed her future in the Stamford-based company.

The Diva of the Decade returned to WWE earlier this year for a second full-time run. After teaming up with Becky Lynch and Lita at WrestleMania 39 to defeat Damage CTRL, Stratus turned heel and attacked The Man on RAW. The two ladies feuded over the next several months. While the Hall of Famer defeated Lynch at Night of Champions, their rivalry ended at Payback with The Man beating Stratus in a historic Steel Cage Match.

During a Q&A session at Big Texas Comic Con, Stratus discussed whether she would return to the company for a third run.

"But again, I've been asked by people here (at Big Texas Comic Con), 'Are you coming back? Do you want to do another run?' But this is the thing, I'm like… the boxes it has to check. One is the creative. What is the creative? What am I going to come back and do? Is it going to check these boxes? So, I always turn it back to people and go, 'I might go back but who should I face?' Tell me, I wanna know," she said. (H/T PostWrestling)

Will Trish Stratus face Tiffany Stratton in WWE?

After ending her feud with Trish Stratus at Payback, Becky Lynch entered another rivalry with Tiffany Stratton. The Man defeated the 24-year-old to capture the NXT Women's Championship.

Despite this, Stratton is currently considered one of the rising stars in the Stamford-based company. In a recent interview with the Hall of Fame podcast, Stratus was asked by Booker T about possibly facing Stratton.

"Oh man, I don't know. Let me check my schedule, I have this Bad Girl Tour happening. I don't know, we'll see. I'm available at certain times. This is my thing, I was always going back like it's always about -- and every time I've been back it's always about 'will I have fun? Will it be entertaining for the fans? Is it different for the fans? Will I do something that will help the business?' Those are the sort of boxes I need to check," she responded.

