[PHOTO] WWE champion Katana Chance trains with AEW star

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are still fresh on the WWE main roster, but the duo has already surpassed many in the rat race to become champions.

On the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark became the number one contenders to face the champions at a future date. Former champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven indicated that they aren't done either, and a rematch is set to take place next week on the red brand.

Katana recently re-shared her fitness instructor boyfriend Naoufal Abouelhouda's Instagram story. In it, she is seen training along with several other athletes, including Xia Li and AEW star Colten Gunn. For those unaware, the latter is the son of Hall of Famer Billy Gunn.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter talk about their goals as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

On a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, the new champions appeared and stated they intended to bring the fight to the roster.

The women's tag team division has not been a strong point of the company since it was introduced a few years ago, but Katana Chance and Kayden Carter believe they could make a difference.

"We want to be fighting champions," Chance said. "We want to do everything. We want to do WrestleMania."

On the December 18 edition of RAW, the duo dethroned Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. During the latter's reign, there were a lot of complications with injuries, leading to the belts seldom defended on TV.

The January 1 edition featured the titles and their potential challengers better than the company presented it in quite some time.

