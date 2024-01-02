"This was God-awful" - Vince Russo slams WWE for "horrible" backstage segment featuring current champions (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was disgusted with the backstage segment featuring Kayden Carter and Katana Chance with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on RAW this week.

The backstage segment showed Carter and Chance partying in a club after winning the Women's Tag Team Championships. However, Green and Niven found their way in and announced that they were bypassing Adam Pearce to get a rematch with the champs. The Women's Tag champs made it clear that they were ready for a rematch soon. They then splashed drinks on Green and Niven before sending them out of the venue.

On the latest Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW episode, Russo claimed the segment was atrocious. He questioned why the WWE producers didn't ask the girls to do the vignette over and over until they got better at it.

"You cannot approve something that horrible. You've got to make them do it over. How are they going to get better unless they do it over? This was God-awful. I don't know who Carter is, I don't know who Kayden is. But the one who wears the more makeup was absolutely atrocious. I don't care who it is. Producers, you've gotta produce man. Do you not know that that's bad when you're looking at it? Come on man." [1:09:48 onwards]

Kayden and Katana have made an impact by winning the tag titles, and it will be interesting to see how their title reign shapes up in the coming weeks.

What did you think of WWE's production on this backstage segment? Let us know in the comments section below.

