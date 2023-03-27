[PHOTO] WWE pays tribute to Jon Moxley

WWE has paid tribute to current AEW star Jon Moxley in the form of an Easter egg in its latest video game installment, 2K23.

It has been almost four years since Moxley left WWE. He made his surprise debut in AEW soon after, at the Double Or Nothing 2019 event. Since then, Moxley has done quite well for himself in All Elite Wrestling and is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world today.

WWE's latest video game presentation, WWE 2K23, is getting tons of positive reviews from fans on social media. The game has a massive roster and its fair share of Easter eggs. A fan recently pointed out on Facebook that WWE paid tribute to none other than Jon Moxley in 2K23. The screengrab that the fan shared features a cardboard box with the words "Dirty Deeds" written on it.

WWE's tribute to Moxley in 2K23

What does Jon Moxley think of a potential WWE return?

Jon Moxley is a three-time AEW World Heavyweight Champion. He is one of the most beloved stars on the AEW roster at present and seems quite content with his position in the company. He isn't ruling out a WWE return, though.

Last year, Moxley spoke in a B/R AMA, and had the following to say about a WWE return:

“You gotta say never say never, because you don't want to run back what you said years later because you don't know what'll happen. Just the creation of AEW was so vital to the wrestling industry, and that's part of the reason why I'm so proud to be a part of it. I wouldn't rule out ever doing business with them again, we had a mutually beneficial relationship for a long time.”

WWE fans would love to see Jon Moxley return to the company someday. A Shield reunion featuring all three members would undoubtedly be a sight to behold.

