[Photo] WWE RAW star gets new tattoo following Day 1

This past Monday's edition of RAW took place on New Year's Day and featured two title matches. Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile. The challenger put forth an impressive effort but fell victim to the Riptide at the end of the match.

Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event. The Visionary was once again able to get the better of McIntyre, and the challenger was despondent after suffering another loss in a title match.

Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler defeated Tegan Nox and Natalya to earn a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship down the line.

Nox took to her Instagram story following the loss on the Day 1 edition of RAW and revealed that she got a new tattoo. She stated that the tattoo artist was trying to make her feel something, as seen in the image below.

Former WWE writer criticizes Drew McIntyre's booking following Day 1

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has taken WWE to task for how they have booked Drew McIntyre as of late.

McIntyre has had a rough 2023, and 2024 is already off to a poor start. He failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther on multiple occasions and now has come up short against Seth Rollins twice in World Heavyweight Championship matches. The Visionary defeated McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2023 to retain the title and followed it up with another win over the former champion at WWE RAW Day 1.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo commented on Drew McIntyre losing to Seth Rollins in the main event of RAW Day 1.

The former WWE head writer wondered where the company goes from here with McIntyre and joked that they could make the RAW star appear angrier on television.

"I don’t know, bro […] what are we doing with Drew, bro. Now he’s gonna get even madder?" he said. [From 01:13:30 to 01:13:38]

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on the January 8 episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see when Stark and Baszler get their opportunity at the titles after their impressive victory at RAW Day 1.

