[Photo] WWE releases hilarious Dominik Mysterio T-shirt featuring Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's relationship has been one of the most trending topics in WWE ever since the duo became stablemates back in September 2022. Together, they have featured in several hilarious acts over the last few months.

On Christmas Eve, Dominik was arrested after The Judgment Day stablemates unexpectedly appeared at Rey Mysterio's house. The segment has now led to the creation of a hilarious piece of clothing.

WWE released a new Dominik Mysterio T-shirt also featuring Rhea Ripley. The shirt says, "Bail me out, Mami! I won't make it in jail." Along with Dominik and Rhea, Rey Mysterio has also been featured in one of the images on the apparel. Fans can currently purchase the product for $29.99 at the official WWE Shop.

Fans might know that Ripley did in fact help free her stablemate over Christmas weekend. The 25-year-old superstar sent out a tweet confirming his release and thanking his friend for the help. He also expressed his wish to see his father in jail. Check out the full story right here.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's interesting relationship in WWE

The two first confronted each other during Edge's feud against The Judgment Day. Rey and Dominik Mysterio tried to help The Rated-R Superstar but a surprising turn of events took place.

Rhea Ripley started assaulting Rey Mysterio's son every week to cause distractions in the matches involving members from the groups. This led to problems between the father-and-son duo. The company finally pulled the trigger at Clash at the Castle 2022, where Dominik betrayed his father and joined The Judgment Day.

Since then, Rhea and Dominik have had an entertaining relationship on television. Fans have also speculated that the stars are dating each other in real life. You can check the truth for yourself right here.

Dominik has continued to take undue advantage of his father's love. He and Rhea Ripley visited Rey Mysterio's place on Thanksgiving only to assault the legendary wrestler in his own home.

They tried a similar act on Christmas Eve. Thankfully, the masked wrestler was prepared this time and called the cops on his son, leading to an arrest. The father and son could seemingly battle each other at WrestleMania Hollywood in April 2023.

