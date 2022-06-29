Photo: ”Understandable considering their past" - WWE star claims 4-time champion told him not to trust John Cena

Ezekiel recently shared a backstage photo of himself with John Cena following the latter's return on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. He also took the opportunity to send a message of gratitude to the WWE legend.

For months, Ezekiel has convinced the WWE Universe that he is the younger brother of Elias. On last week's episode of the red brand, the two even shared the screen. John Cena and Elias were engaged in a memorable feud back in 2018, which culminated in a hilarious segment at WrestleMania 35 as Cena returned in his "Dr. of Thuganomics" gimmick.

Taking to Instagram, Ezekiel mentioned that it was an honor for him to finally meet Cena, despite his kayfabe older brother Elias telling him not to trust the leader of the Cenation. He also expressed his gratitude for the 16-time world champion and praised him for his career.

Elias wrote:

"Was an honor to meet the legendary @JohnCena for the first time last night at his 20 year anniversary celebration. My old brother, Elias, told me not to trust him (understandable considering their past), but John seems like a great guy! I’ve watched his whole incredible career and he gave me some great advice - “Never forget who you really are,” - I’m going to hold on to that one! Thank you John!"

Check out Elias' Instagram post and photo with Cena below:

Vince Russo has given his take on a potential feud between John Cena and Theory

Upon his WWE return, John Cena came face-to-face with superstars such as Seth Rollins and Theory.

The reigning WWE United States Champion is currently enaged in a feud with Bobby Lashley but has consistently teased the idea of a match against Cena.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that Theory isn't a credible threat to Cena. He said:

"I don't know. With what they've done, I don't know how you're going to convince anybody this guy is in the same, forget arena as John Cena, I'm talking about planet. I don't know. Maybe they have something planned that I can't comprehend."

Watch Vince Russo's comments on Theory and Cena below:

During his promo on RAW, Cena claimed that he wasn't sure when he would be returning to in-ring action. With SummerSlam 2022 right around the corner, the former multi-time world champion is yet to engage in a proper feud with any current superstar.

