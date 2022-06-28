"I don't wanna hear you're a company guy" – Wrestling veteran discusses major flaw with possible John Cena feud (Exclusive) 

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels that Theory is not on the same level as John Cena.

The United States Champion has been clamoring for a match with Cena ever since it was announced that the WWE legend would be returning to RAW for his 20-year anniversary. Theory has been mocking the Leader of Cenation over the last few weeks and even used his catchphrases during his own promos on RAW.

Vince Russo was on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast this week. He mentioned that Theory looks weak in his current rivalry against Bobby Lashley. He wondered how WWE was planning to build him to a point where he would be a credible threat to Cena.

"I don't know. With what they've done, I don't know how you're going to convince anybody this guy is in the same, forget arena as John Cena, I'm talking about planet. I don't know. Maybe they have something planned that I can't comprehend." (From 38:00 - 38:25)

Russo suggested that Cena should not put Theory over if the two square off at SummerSlam.

"Here's the bottomline. If Cena puts him over, he's an imbecile. I don't wanna hear you're a company guy and doing the right thing. You will hurt your brand so badly, literally putting a mid-card guy over." (From 41:34 - 41:49)

John Cena refused to take a selfie with Theory

John Cena was on RAW this week, celebrating his 20-year anniversery with WWE.

During a backstage segment of the show, Cena ran into up-and-coming superstar Ezekiel. The 16-time champion was "Zeked-up" to see him and advised him never to forget who he is.

Mr. McMahon's protégé then interrupted the two. Theory boasted about being the youngest United States Champion at 24 and asked Cena what he was doing when he was that age. He continued to talk trash before trying to snap a selfie with the returning veteran. However, Cena snubbed him and walked off, leaving Theory enraged.

The US champ is currently in a storyline with Bobby Lashley and will be facing the All Mighty at Money in the Bank in a title match. It will be interesting to see how WWE moves the rookie from that program into a feud with John Cena.

