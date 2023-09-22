PHOTO: WWE star warns Jey Uso with a two-word message

Jey Uso has made a lot of enemies in WWE, especially because of his past association with The Bloodline. One man who also has his sights set on the 38-year-old is Bronson Reed.

At the WWE Payback premium live event, Jey joined the red brand after "quitting" WWE on SmackDown. The announcement was made by Cody Rhodes during his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Taking to Instagram, Reed warned Jey with a two-word message. He also shared a photo of him attacking the former Bloodline member during a match.

"Feeling Ucey" - wrote Reed

Drew McIntyre put Jey Uso on notice after his move to RAW

Other than his issues with The Judgment Day, Jey Uso also seems to have problems with Drew McIntyre.

Speaking previously in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former WWE Champion recalled Jey's actions against him when he was part of The Bloodline.

Prior to the Scotsman's title match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, he was brutally attacked by The Usos and The Tribal Chief. McIntyre said:

"I don't know, I have always felt more like a lone wolf, and I have noticed that a lot of people have been forming factions and using it to their advantage. You mentioned The Bloodline. There's a reason why I wasn't giving Jey Uso a big hug when he showed up on Monday Night RAW because he was kicking my head for six months straight and making sure I didn't become the Undisputed Champion. I just can't imagine myself in a group right now."

With Jey forming an alliance with Cody Rhodes, there is a chance that the duo teams up with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in their feud against The Judgment Day.

